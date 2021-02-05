Clon goalkeeper Martina O'Brien will captain Cork this season

CLONAKILTY'S Martina O'Brien has been handed the armband as she has been named captain of the Cork ladies footballers for 2021.

She has been Cork's number one choice in goal since 2014 and is considered one of the top keepers in the country.

She has won a number of titles and amongst them are four All-Ireland senior championships and six Division 1 National League titles.

She takes over from Doireann O'Sullivan who was captain for the last two years, having taken over the role from her sister, Ciara.

With West Cork winning the Cork championship it was always likely they would nominate Martina for the role and today the Cork LGFA formally announced Martina as captain.

Martina played a huge part in West Cork's championship win last season, ending Mourneabbey's bid for seven in a row.

Unfortunately for West Cork, it was also the last time she could line out with them as she didn't stop with one county medal.

Her club, Clonakilty, won the intermediate title and will be joining the senior ranks this season, making Martin ineligible to line out with the divisional side.

O'Brien, aged 30, first played football with Kilmeen before joining Clon in 2009 in what was an extremely successful year for them. Clon went on to win the Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland Junior B titles that season.

She also plays camogie with Ballinascarthy, but after being named Cork captain that may not be a priority in 2021.