Two Cork winners at prestigious LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards

TWO Cork volunteers are being honoured at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association 2020 awards.

Administrators, coaches and media are among those recognised across 10 categories and Peter O'Leary is the PRO of the Year, while the Young Volunteer of the Year award goes to Sandra O'Donoghue, from Rosscarbery in West Cork.

They will be acknowledged during a special virtual ceremony, which will be streamed live and can be viewed on the LGFA Facebook page on Friday, February 12, at 7.30pm.

Peter has been PRO of Cork LGFA for a number of years and has helped to increase the profile of both the inter-county and club scene in his time. He is well known and admired for his attention to detail and is one of the most obliging people you can meet.

Speaking personally, his help over the last few years has been enormous and in the difficult times we are in he went out of his way to sort press events and protocols around match days to ensure journalists were looked after.

Peter said: “I am truly honoured to be selected as LGFA National PRO of the Year. I will gladly accept this accolade on behalf of all who make up the Cork LGFA community.

“I accept it on behalf of our clubs, our incredible volunteers, our boards and our extremely supportive Rebel media, but above all else on behalf of our fantastic and ever-growing number of players who without we would not have a Cork LGFA.

“Many thanks to one and all.”

Sandra was recognised for her work with Rosscarbery Rangers Ladies Football Club.

Praising Sandra the club said: “Huge congratulations to our very own Sandra O'Donoghue who has won LGFA Young Volunteer of the Year 2020.

Sandra has been recognised for her tremendous work that she has given to the club over the years. She has been training our U6s, U8s and U10s since she was 12-years-old.

“This involves huge dedication, as she organises drills and games for the underage players. She is ever-present at all club games and activities and is a fantastic example to all.

“This award couldn't have gone to a more deserving person. We are absolutely delighted for you Sandra, and on behalf of all at Rosscarbery Ladies Football Club, we want to thank you for your hard work over the years. Well done.”

The awards are sponsored by currentaccount.ie and LGFA president Marie Hickey and Seamus Newcombe, CEO of curreentaccount.ie, will join Dáithí Ó Sé in the studio on Friday week with live links to all winners on the night.

Among the other winners was Ian Cooney, from the Roscommon Herald winner of the Local Journalist of the Year award.