Kevin Long signs on for Burnley for another two years

CORKMAN Kevin Long has signed a new two year contract at English Premier League side Burnley, which will see him remain at the club until June of 2023.

After initially joining the Clarets from Cork City in 2010, Long is the longest serving player on the books of the Lancashire club.

Scoring in Burnley’s recent FA Cup victory over Fulham, Long has made 82 appearances for the Turf Moor side, of which 40 have come in the Premier League.

Although his initial early years at the club were impacted by injuries, Long has since become a long standing member of Sean Dyche’s first team Burnley squad.

Matt Lowton, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters also signed new deals along with Long, with Burnley boss Dyche praising the four players for showing the mentality which the club wants to see.

Dyche said: “It’s an important time with the transition of one chairman and owner to the next chairman and owners to make sure we’re planning. I’ve said this all along, not just outside by recruitment but inside as well.

“We have to make sure good people, good players and good servants to the club remain so and in agreeing these contracts, they’re certainly putting their front foot forward and saying ‘yes, we want to be part of it, we enjoy the challenge and we want to take it on’.

Denislav Aleksandrov of Bulgaria is tackled by Kevin Long of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“And that’s the mentality we need.”

After making his senior international debut for the Republic Of Ireland in 2017, centre back Long has gone on to win 17 senior caps.

Meanwhile, another Leesider in Aaron Drinan is seeking to target more goals, after getting off the mark for Ipswich Town in their 1-1 draw against Crewe Alexandra.

Carrigaline native Drinan, who signed for the club from Waterford and also played with Cork City U19s, will be hoping to add further to his scoring account over the coming weeks.

Ipswich are 11th currently in League One and are four points back on Sunderland in the race for the promotion playoffs.

"I was always confident my first goal would come," Drinan told the Ipswich Town website after the game.

"I just had to keep working hard and that's what I did. I didn't care how it went in, just that I scored and it helped us.

"On another day we might have nicked it. I think we could have got something against Sunderland on Tuesday as well, but obviously having ten men wasn't ideal.

"But getting the first goal is usually the hardest and I've done that now, so that's a positive for me.

"I got smashed on the goal but thankfully it's just a dead leg. Hopefully I can help the team going forward because we need to kick on."