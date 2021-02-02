Family link makes Waterford job extra special for Shane Ronayne

MITCHELSTOWN native Shane Ronayne is looking forward to getting started as the new manager of the Waterford senior football team.

The long-serving Mourneabbey senior ladies football manager is anticipating a tough challenge.

“It will be something different. It is a great honour. It will be challenging. I am very excited. The fact that my father is a Waterford man will make it that bit extra special."

The successful coach has already started his new job with great eagerness as he attempts to bring success to the Déise county.

“I have held Zoom calls with the other coaches. We also had a brief online meeting with the players. This involved basically introducing ourselves and we gave them a strength and conditioning programme to follow.

"The players have the power and the information to drive it on themselves over the coming weeks."

POTENTIAL

He is very optimistic with regards to the potential which exists within Waterford.

“There is good potential there. The club championship is very strong and competitive.

"A number of their club sides have always done well in the Munster club championship. There are a lot of talented footballers in the county.

The lure of hurling is always strong which can pose problems, but we will work alongside them. We are opening up the squad to all.

"Any player who wasn’t available to previous management teams for whatever reason will be invited to come on board.

"The new championship format with the splitting of the season will hopefully be a good incentive to bring players back on board. We will hold a few trial games when we are allowed and go from there. We will be aiming to have a good league campaign before thoughts will turn to the championship.”

This will not be his first foray into inter-county management. He has successfully managed the Tipperary ladies footballers in recent seasons, a role he thoroughly enjoyed.

“We had four very good years there. We won two All-Ireland titles and two national league titles. It was a great experience and learning curve. I didn’t seek a new term as I was seeking a new challenge.

"A new voice for the Tipp girls is probably no harm either!”

MOURNEABBEY

Ronayne will continue to share both club and inter-county commitments once again this year. He is looking forward to leading the Mourneabbey senior ladies into Munster and county championship action when the season resumes.

“It will be full steam ahead when we get the all-clear. I have managed both inter-county and club teams over recent years. The split season helps.

"I am very committed to Mourneabbey. Both the players and I are determined to regain our county this year.”