Marinoff ban is overturned on appeal for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

THE three-match ban on the Aussie Rules player who injured Bríd Stack has been overturned.

Ebony Marinoff was initially given a three-match ban for the tackle which left the Cork ladies football legend with a fractured vertebrae.

Given the AWFL season is just nine games long, the Adelaide Crows star would have missed a third of the campaign, though that was not taken into consideration.

Regardless, she has now been 'not guilty of the charge of forceful front-on contact' for the incident after a lengthy hearing with the Appeal Board.

Stack, an 11-time All-Ireland winner who retired from Cork duty in 2018, faces a race against time to make another appearance for the Giants and is currently in a neck brace as she recovers.

Devastated but counting my blessings. Looking forward to rehab once cleared to do so. For now, hup the drugs 🙌 Thanks for all the lovely messages, to all involved with @GWSGIANTS, to the exemplary healthcare staff in Adelaide & to a little man whose hugs make everything better🧡 pic.twitter.com/E5AFQm2mbw — Bríd Stack (@BridStackie) January 20, 2021