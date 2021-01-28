Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 10:41

Marinoff ban is overturned on appeal for tackle that injured Bríd Stack

Bríd Stack playing for Greater Western Sydney Giants before she was injured.

Eamonn Murphy

THE three-match ban on the Aussie Rules player who injured Bríd Stack has been overturned.

Ebony Marinoff was initially given a three-match ban for the tackle which left the Cork ladies football legend with a fractured vertebrae. 

Given the AWFL season is just nine games long, the Adelaide Crows star would have missed a third of the campaign, though that was not taken into consideration. 

Regardless, she has now been 'not guilty of the charge of forceful front-on contact' for the incident after a lengthy hearing with the Appeal Board.

Stack, an 11-time All-Ireland winner who retired from Cork duty in 2018, faces a race against time to make another appearance for the Giants and is currently in a neck brace as she recovers. 

