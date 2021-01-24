Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 18:10

WATCH: Cork defender Kevin Long hits the net for Burley in the FA Cup

Good weekend for Leesiders in the famous English competition
Burnley's Kevin Long celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Craven Cottage. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sonia Twigg

CORK'S Kevin Long struck for his first Burnley goal since September 2018 in Burnley's 3-0 FA Cup win at Fulham.

A long ball forward was not dealt with by the Fulham defence and Rodak was unable to gather the ball, which fell to Long who slotted home in the 81st minute.

The former Cork City defender has been with Burnley since 2010, with a few loan spells since then, and has 17 Irish caps. 

Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Jay Rodriguez struck twice for Burnley as they progressed through to the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a dominant 3-0 win at Fulham.

The 31-year-old had not found the net since a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on July 11, but gave his side the lead with a well-worked header just after the half-hour mark.

Rodriguez then doubled the visitors' advantage in the 71st minute, firing down the middle from the penalty spot.

With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, Rodriguez turned provider, controlling a loose ball in the Fulham penalty area with his shoulder into the path of Kevin Long who was able to tap home and secure his side's place in the next round.

The snow had only been cleared from the pitch an hour before kick-off on Sunday, which left the surface wet and the grass slow and Burnley started brightly and appeared full of confidence and momentum after their shock win at Anfield in midweek.

