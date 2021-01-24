Cork fighter wins in Brussels, one of only two Irish boxers in action this year

CORK super-middleweight Vladimir 'The Slovak Rebel' Belujsky improved his pro record to 11 wins from 15 outings after a power-packed performance in Brussels last night.

The Mitchelstown fighter stopped Dutch puncher Nick Postma in the third round of the scheduled six-rounder.

The Leesider had vowed to record an inside the distance win at the Naito Gym and remained true to his word after dropping the Dutchman with a right in the first round.

Belujsky threatened to finished the job after that knockdown and landed another cluster of shots in the same frame with his opponent struggling.

Belujsky kept the pressure on and kept finding the target in the second and floored his man again in the third. The ref stopped the fight with just three seconds left in the round with Postma taking more punishment.

Speaking before Saturday’s fight, the 25-year-old said he wants bigger fights this year and is more than willing to step up in class to get them.

“I don’t know much about Postma. I know he looked for the fight that’s about it. Hopefully, I’ll knock him out in the first round that would be great, and that’s what’s I’ll be looking for,” he said.

“I want two or three big fights this year. After this one, I don’t want to fight journeymen anymore. I’m ready to step up, and I will be looking to step up. I’ll fight anyone.”

Meanwhile, Dublin light-heavy Tony Brown scored a points victory over Gennadi Stserbin on Saturday’s card. Belujsky and Brown are the only two Irish boxers to fight so far this year.