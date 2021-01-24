Hourihane shines for Swansea; Tyreik Wright sets up a goal on his debut

SWANSEA City manager Steve Cooper feels that Conor Hourihane proved why he is a strong addition after an impressive performance from the Corkman on Saturday afternoon.

Hourihane made his Swansea debut in the FA Cup 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest and played an influential role in midfield. After signing on loan from Aston Villa in midweek, the performance of the Bandon native left his Swansea boss very pleased.

"I thought he was excellent,” said Cooper. “You can see he is a real focused professional individual that is really, not only going to bring what he possesses, but he wants to buy into what we are doing as well.

“That is always the best way to be. I thought he was excellent. His composure and quality on the ball was how we want it to be and why we wanted him here.

“If that is the start of things to come, then happy days.”

In a more general sense, Cooper feels that Swansea have added a player of real quality in Hourihane to their ranks, as they seek to keep their promotion push in the English Championship going.

“We were surprised that he may be available, and we really went for it in terms of trying to maximise the chance of him being here and fortunately he has decided this is the next step for him.

“We are delighted and looking forward to getting going. He has operated in the Premier League for the last season and a half and been on a good journey to get there too.

“It tells you everything about his character that he wants to play and wants to be part of something that is going for something and contribute to it.”

Swansea City will now face Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Before that, Hourihane will be looking to impress further in midweek, as Swansea are back in league action against Brentford.

TYREIK WRIGHT

Meanwhile, Cork teenager Tyreik Wright impressed as made his professional debut for English League Two side Walsall, also on loan from Aston Villa, as they defeated Port Vale 3-1.

The Ovens native and Lakewood Athletic graduate provided an assist for one of the Walsall goals, as his cross found Adebayo at the back post who headed in the back of the net.

Tyreik Wright on Ireland duty. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Speaking after their victory, Walsall assistant manager Brian Dutton was full of praise for the display which the Irish underage international produced.

“That was his first game in men's football. It was his first loan.

"It can be very difficult for first time loans to shine because they have got to get accustomed to League Two Football. But I thought Tyreik acquitted himself fantastic out there today. He has done himself, his family and Aston Villa very proud.”