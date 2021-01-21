Cork camogie are linking up with Jigsaw for a virtual 5k fundraiser

CORK Camogie have exciting plans for the last weekend in February when they will hold Camán Corcaigh, a Virtual 5km with profits from the fundraiser going to Cork Camogie and Jigsaw Cork.

Launching the event, in association with their sponsors Black Bee and Jigsaw Cork, Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh has asked all clubs to get involved, as he stressing the importance of the work and service Jigsaw provide for our young people, especially in the current climate;

“I am delighted to give my support to Cork camogie and jigsaw for their Virtual 5k and I am looking forward to taking part on the weekend.”

The aim is for all camogie players, mentors and supporters to virtually re-connect with club mates while everybody is out of group training and in doing so also support Cork camogie and the fantastic service that Jigsaw provide.

Jigsaw Cork is a free, non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people aged 12 to 25 living, working or studying in Cork. They provide guidance and support for young people who are going through a difficult or distressing time. They also provide advice and guidance for anyone who is concerned about a young person in their life.

The Cork Camogie board is now calling on all clubs, divisions, inter-county panels, supporters’ camogie and GAA followers and friends to take up the challenge and to support this event and they hope to see everybody out on the weekend of February 26-28.

They hope that it will become a part of pre-season training or maybe a challenge nearest rivals to get involved.

County board chairperson Mairead Donovan is encouraging everybody to row.

“This is our first event of 2021 and while we are all apart in the current climate we are still very much part of Cork camogie, therefore this is a great way to be involved as a group and also support Jigsaw which provide superb services, we in Cork camogie are looking forward to the even and hope to see everybody taking part."

Board Pro Louise Weldon explained the entry fee is €15 per person and each entrant will receive a Camán Corcaigh T-shirt which they can wear on the day.

"There is also an option to donate to the fundraiser if people want to contribute but not take part. Families and individuals can walk the 5k, run, jog, crawl or even cycle, the important thing is to sign up and lend support."