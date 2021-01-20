WATCH: Celtic's Scott Brown is sent off for foul on Cork's Jaze Kabia

CELTIC icon Scott Brown was sent-off for lashing out at Cork's Jaze Kabia on his Livingston debut in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

The red card was the latest sour note in what has been a dreadful season for Celtic and Neil Lennon, with Rangers romping to the title, denying the Bhoys a record-breaking 10 in a row.

Poor Jaze Kabia. Escapes the wrath of Gary Deegan at @Shels & then gets clocked by the Scottish Deegan in the snow at @LiviFCOfficial. #AssociationFootball pic.twitter.com/zMZBsDxq5p — Shane Dawson (@SDawsonSport) January 20, 2021

However, it was a great opportunity for Kabia, who acquitted himself very well overall as David Martindale’s Livingston side kept up their impressive run of recent form.

Former Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne man Kabia’s Livingston outfit came into this midweek clash after nine games unbeaten in all competitions, having drawn 0-0 away the Celts last weekend at Celtic Park.

Jaze Kabia after scoring for Shels. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kabia almost had the dream debut, when he went close through a 25-yard strike which went agonisingly wide of the post.

He will be hoping to be involved for Livingston this weekend in the Scottish League Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

This time at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston went into the lead as they caught Celtic cold from a set-piece. From a Julien Serrano deep free-kick to the back post, Ciaron Brown got free of his defender to head home.

Celtic were to level things up just shy of the half-hour mark when Mohamed Elyounoussi was to volley home from a corner kick.

Nir Bitton was to give the away side the lead before half time through a close-range finish, after a fine ball to his path by McGregor.

In the 57th minute, it was a proud moment for Kabia, as he was introduced into the action as a substitute. The Cork native timed his arrival to perfection into the game, as Livingston were to get on level terms just a few minutes later.

After getting on the end of a ball across the box, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was to slam the ball home from close range.

Celtic were reduced to 10 men, as club captain Scott Brown was given his marching orders for lashing out at Kabia off the ball.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The game was in the melting pot heading into second-half stoppage time, as overall this was a result that capped off a satisfying night at the office for Kabia and his Livingston side.

This result sees Livingston move a point closer to the top four in the Scottish Premiership, as they currently sit in fifth position on 32 points after 23 league games played.

His boss at Livingston in Martindale has been speaking very well of Kabia since he signed and it seems he has made an instant impression.

“I thought as a unit they were brilliant. They gave me everything and that is all you can ask, I think they did that again tonight," said Martindale on the collective Livingston display.