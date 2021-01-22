On this day 20 years ago... UCC hurlers wrestled the league title from WIT

WE reflect on the best Cork sporting action from this day down through the years.

20 years ago...

GAA: UCC dethroned Waterford IT as the Third Level Division 1 senior hurling league champions thanks to the scoring exploits of John Murphy from Sarsfields in the final in Carlow.

The corner-forward helped himself to all bar a point of his side’s as the Cork students edged their opponents by a goal, 2-5 to 1-5.

Murphy struck for his first goal approaching half-time to help College to a 1-3 to 0-3 interval advantage as defences dominated for the most part in demanding conditions.

Clare’s Gearoid Considine grabbed Waterford IT’s goal in the 50th minute to make it a two-point game only for Murphy to pounce again, finding the net after chasing what seemed a lost cause as the ball appeared to be heading over the end line.

Cork’s Tom Kenny and Kilkenny’s JJ Delaney were two of the future stars on view.

Scorers for UCC: J Murphy 2-4, J Kingston 0-1.

Waterford IT: G Considine 1-1, A Geoghegan 0-2, P Delaney and K Power 0-1 each.

UCC: R O’Neill; J Browne, J Crowley, C Morrissey; T Kenny, R Flannery, R O'Doherty; O Morris, O Murphy; J McDonald, J Kingston, N Brodie; D Sheehan, E Collins, J Murphy.

Sub: N Power for McDonald.

WATERFORD IT: D Young; D Joyce, P Curran, K McCarthy; F Flynn, W Maher, JJ Delaney; J O’Neill, S McClearan; P Delany, A Moloney, G Considine; C McGrath, M Jacob, K Power.

Subs: C Keogh for Power, A Geoghegan for Flynn and L Walsh for McCarthy.

Referee: P Aherne (Carlow).

40 years ago...

ATHLETICS: ORGANISERS of the Grange International cross-country race in Fermoy pulled off a major coup by attracting world record breaker Henry Rono to the starting line.

Rono, one of the most prolific and exciting runners of all time, headed up a four-strong team of Kenyans chasing individual and international team honours.

It more than compensated for the enforced withdrawal of dual Olympic champion, Miruts Yifter, who completed a memorable 5km and 10km double in the Moscow Olympics the year before.

Rono leaped to fame by sweeping to four world records in 1978 and many predicted he would have both gold medals in Moscow but for the boycott.

At the time the Kenyan was based in the University of Alberqueque in the US and had just run in the Kenyan national championships, where Rono won both tests.

The athletics federation decided to not only send Rono, but the first four in all to race in north Cork.

It was a golden opportunity for athletics fans to watch one of the world’s greats in the flesh, a runner who smashed world records at 3kms, 3kms steeplechase, 5kms and 10kms in quick succession.

It made Rono the first athlete to hold all four middle-distance records.

– AROUND this time last year I bumped into Eamonn Ryan at a match.

‘You’d never do me a favour, would you?,’ asked Eamonn.

“Of course, what is it?” I said, thinking how could you ever say ‘no’ to a man of his standing.

“Ireland played Yugoslavia in a friendly at Dalymount Park in the 1950s and I’m just curious about it,” Eamonn replied.

A quick trawl through the archives came up trumps. The game was played on October 19, 1955 and the visitors won 4-1.

The result wasn’t that important, it was more the decree from Archbishop McQuaid who wanted the game called off because Yugoslavia was a Communist country.

He urged people not to attend, but, typically, 22,000 showed up to watch a highly talented Yugoslav side that was one of the best around.

Our paths crossed again soon and I passed on the information.

“Just curious that’s all,” he said gratefully. And off he went about his business.

One of my first dealings with Eamonn was after the 1987 All-Ireland football final, Meath defeating Cork.

I remember interviewing him down a side street off O’Connell St in Dublin after Eamonn got off a waiting bus to take him and his group back to Leeside.

It was typical Eamonn, always obliging, always giving of his time and always supportive, a gentleman to the core.