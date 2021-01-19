Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 10:31

Adelaide player hit with record ban for the tackle that injured Bríd Stack

Ebony Marinoff is set to miss three matches after Aussie Rules preseason game
Bríd Stack suffered a worrying injury in her debut for the Giants in the AFLW pre-season match.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK football legend Bríd Stack is set to make a full recovery from the neck injury she suffered in Australia last weekend, but Ebony Marinoff has been suspended for three matches for the tackle.

A tribunal found the Adelaide Crows player guilty of 'engaging in forceful front-on contact' which led to Stack fracturing her C-7 vertebra.

The three-match ban is a record for AFLW, which has a short season of just nine weeks.

"I'm really disappointed with this outcome, it was never my intention to hurt Bríd," Marinoff said after the hearing.

"Every time I go onto the footy field I want to play hard but fair football and I believe that's what I did on Sunday.

"I reached out to Brid to send her my best and I wish her a fast recovery."

The 11-time All-Ireland winner was released from hospital early on Monday to re-join the Giants squad who are based in Adelaide for at least the next two weeks.

The 34-year-old headed to Australia in December with her husband Carthach Keane and their son Carthach Óg, having last lined out for Cork in 2018. 

Stack faces a race against time to get back fit to feature for the Giants in the coming months.

UPDATE: Bríd Stack is released from hospital after fracturing her neck

