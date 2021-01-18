UPDATE: Bríd Stack is released from hospital after fracturing her neck

CORK ladies football icon Bríd Stack has been released from hospital after fracturing her neck in her Aussie Rules debut.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner was brought to the hospital following spinal protocols after a heavy hit late in a preseason match for the Giants ahead of the new campaign.

Stack headed in Australia with her husband Carthach Keane and their son Carthach Óg in a surprise switch before Christmas. The Giants squad also features her former Mayo nemesis Cora Staunton.

The club explained on their website:

'Subsequent scans revealed Stack has a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra and no injury to the surrounding nerves. She does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace in the short term.

'She is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury.'

Bríd Stack of the Giants is attended to by medical staff.

Head of Women’s Football, Bri Harvey said:

“This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we’re thankful that Bríd has avoided serious injury.

Bríd and her family have made incredible sacrifices to come to Australia to play in the AFL Women’s competition and we will be supporting them all the way through her recovery.

“We’d like to thank all those who provided Bríd with the best possible care both at the ground and in hospital across Sunday.”

Read More Donal O'Grady can offer exactly what the Cork hurlers need