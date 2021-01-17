Hopes high that Bríd Stack will make a full recovery from Aussie Rules injury

CORK ladies football star Bríd Stack is in hospital overnight in Adelaide after suffering an injury in her first Australian Rules game.

Hopes are rising that she will make a full recovery from the potential spinal injury, following a horror collision in a tackle in the closing minutes of her Greater Western Giants AFLW practice match away to Adelaide at Norwood Oval.

The 34-year-old left the field on a stretcher with a spinal support brace around her neck while the game was called off.

Bríd Stack is attended to by medical staff at Norwood Oval. Also in the picture is team-mate Cora Staunton.

Cork LGFA tweeted there is "positive news coming from (South) Australia" and that the 11-time All-Ireland winner "will make a full recovery from her injury".

Positive news coming from Australia where @BridStackie will make a full recovery from her injury .She is in the best of care with all in @GWSGIANTS and all of us in @CorkLGFA & indeed @LadiesFootball wish her a speedy and indeed full recovery . pic.twitter.com/UicIM1aEw2 — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) January 17, 2021

However, Giants have yet to confirmed her injury status, with a 10.5-hour time difference between Cork and Adelaide.

One of the greatest Cork ladies' footballers of all-time, Stack is the third Irishwoman at the Giants alongside Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner and Mayo’s Cora Staunton.

She spent Christmas in hotel quarantine in Perth with her husband Carthach Keane, an U21 All-Ireland winner with Cork and a key dual player for Newcestown, and their 14-month-old son Carthach Óg before joining her Giants teammates in New South Wales.

Stack is yet to even visit the Giants’ training facilities in the west of Sydney after a pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak, forced the team to set up a temporary camp in Albury and a second camp in Adelaide, to ensure they will be able to travel to play in other states when the season starts on January 28.

Before her injury nightmare, Stack was determined to make an impact in the AFLW after years of being head-hunted by GWS.

Carthach Keane, Bríd Stack and their son, Carthach Óg.

“I was very content when I retired from ladies football (in 2018) that I had achieved everything I wanted to achieve in ladies football,” she said.

“But I am very competitive and I want to see what I’m made of so when this opportunity presented itself you know it really was a no-brainer and I really want to be immersed in a professional setup and see everything that it has to offer and challenge myself with a new sport.

“I just hope that I do myself and my family proud and the team, you know, justice going forward.”