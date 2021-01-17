Familiar and experienced look to Cork camogie minor and U16 set-ups

DESPITE the on-going uncertainty surrounding fixtures and schedules of competitions at all levels, the Cork Camogie Board recently ratified their selections committees for the Cork minor and U16 teams and it comes as no surprise to see both Jerry Wallace and Donie Daly continue in their roles.

Both were involved with their respective sides in 2020 and it was a hugely disappointing season for both.

The cancellation of all games because of the continuing health restrictions came as a huge disappointment to the Cork under 16 camp that were focused and ready for a Munster final against Waterford when the first round of restrictions were implemented just days before the final.

The U16 championship was to take place in July but this didn’t even get started, the hope was there that the provincial final would have been played and given now that almost a year has passed it is hard to see this happening.

It was a slightly different scenario with the minor side, they had played two round of championship when restrictions came into force, we then had the Camogie Association making the strange decision not to allow the competition finish when restrictions were lifted as they decided to cancel the minor championship which was halfway completed and give the go-ahead to the U16 championship to begin.

As it worked out this did not happen with round two restrictions coming into force as the under 16 was about to get underway.

The Association had decided to allow the minor provincial competitions to be completed and Cork were looking forward to a Munster final but this also fell by the wayside.

As with the Munster under 16 competitions, it is now looking as if the minor final for 2020 may never be played. What a pity if all of these players are to lose out on a chance to win a provincial championship but such are the time we now find ourselves living in.

Jerry Wallace is no stranger to GAA followers, as manager of the Cork minor team in 2018 he guided them to the counties first ever All-Ireland Minor title with a 0-18 to 1-11 victory over Galway.

In 2019 he repeated the feat as Cork overcame Clare with an impressive 3-15 to 2-12 victory and It was all systems go for three in a row in 2020 until Covid put paid to it all.

A hugely respected official Jerry formerly managed the Antrim senior hurling team, the Midleton native was a physical trainer with the Cork senior hurling team that won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2005.

He went on to work with both the Antrim and Limerick senior hurling teams as well as being involved with Kerry club Ballyduff where he led them to back-to-back county titles in 2010 and 2011.

He managed and coached his club Midleton senior hurling team from 2015 to 2017 where he successfully guided them to win the Senior Hurling League in 2015. He also enjoyed a spell with Glynn-Barntown of Wexford In 2017.

Jerry will be joined by Michael Boland who will coach the side, the Carrigtwohill native lead Courcey Rovers to their first senior camogie title in 2020, Mark O’Sullivan from Midleton, Michael Walsh Midleton, Sonya Walsh Glen Rovers and Orla Hallihan Castlelyons make up his backroom team with Louise Weldon county PRO as county board liaison officer.

2021 will be the fourth season for Daly to be involved with the Cork U16s as side he guided to All-Ireland honours in 2019 he first got involved at inter-county level in 2016 when he was approached to take charge of the Cork Juniors team a team that went on to take the Munster title.

He is joined on his backroom team by selectors John Moloney from Newtownshandrum, Mossie O’Sullivan, Ballincollig, Conor Desmond from Sarsfields, Michelle Gould, St Vincent’s, and Steven O’Mahony who has been the strength and conditioning coach with the side.

They will be joined in a liaison capacity by the county board registrar Darina Foley from the Midleton club.

Whilst the Senior and Intermediate managements teams are as yet not finalised or ratified it is widely anticipated that both Paudie Murray and Mark Mc McCarthy will be continuing in their respective roles with this to be clarified and then ratified by the board in the coming weeks.