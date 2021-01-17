Terrific display of pace by No stranger over the 575 trip at Curraheen Park

NO STRANGER trained by Thomas O'Donovan for Pat Dalton and John Hutchison, Cashel lit up Curraheen Park on Saturday night the well bred February 19 son of Droopys Jet ex that great staying bitch Volcano stopping the clock in an excellent 31.42 for the 575 trip on a surface that was rated .10 slow for 330, .20 for 525/550 & 575 and .40 for 750.

Last from traps he tracked cleverly at the opening bend getting in on the rail which saw him move into third place at halfway.

Up front Antigua Storm was setting a hot pace but he had no answer to the strong running winner who drew level between the bottom two bends.

Hitting the front on the rail at the last bend he showed terrific pace on the run to the line to open a gap of five lengths over Antigua.

Gangster Sham gave Kieran Lynch the first leg of another double the Village Inn Bar Syndicate, Rathcormac owned son of Droopys Jet-Bling Bling Lola taking an S3, with in 18.28.

He then followed up with Bartlemy Bolt owned by The Chester Pool Syndicate, Fermoy in a D2 750 who led between the opening two bends and then made the rest in 43.17.

Andrew Lynch Cappoquin sent out another fine double his Glowing Exile making every posy a winning one in another D2 750 the daughter of Vulturi-Ballymac Scala crossing the line with four lengths to spare over Ballymac Juliet in 42.94.

His second winner came in the ninth, an A1 when Timmys Act which he trains for his grandson Tim Cliffe got the better of a three way battle throughout to score by three parts of a length from Ladys Guest in 29.13.

In an open 550 the game Ballymac Wisdom owned by Liam Dowling wore down the front running Kameko in the latter stages getting up on the line to score by a short head in 30.08.

In the second open 550 the slick starting Own Spice trained by John Browne for Thomas O Doherty, Kilrush made every yard of the running but after being two clear he was all out at the line to hold the challenge of Gaytime Milo by a half a length in 29.98.

Monterrey owned by Ned Kerrisk, Carrigrohane made it two on the trot when he took the last, an A2, in 29.11.

After shaking off the challenge of Toolmaker Namo at the last bend he had to be at his best on the run to the line to hold on by half a length from Future Trend in 29.11.