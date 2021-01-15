Kanturk won't stand in way of Anthony Nash's switch to Limerick club

ANTHONY NASH’S transfer request from Kanturk to South Liberties is set to receive the green light, as his home club has raised no objection to the move.

Just before Christmas, the recently retired Cork goalkeeping ace applied to switch his club allegiance to the Limerick outfit. Subsequently, the transfer request was processed by the Limerick County Board and it is now awaiting deliberation on by the top brass of the Munster Council.

However, with the Kanturk club placing no obstacles in the way of the two-time All-Star’s desire to switch allegiance, Nash will be lining out in this year’s Limerick championship alongside his cousin Barry Nash, a member of the Shannonsiders’ team in last year’s All-Ireland final win over Waterford.

“We certainly won’t be attempting to stand in the way of Anthony Nash moving to South Liberties,” said Kanturk club secretary Sean Ó hEalaithe on the request submitted by the 36-year-old.

“Anthony has given Kanturk 20 years of tremendous service at adult level since he was 16, and prior to that he played for us for many years at juvenile level.

“So there was no way that we were going to stand in the way of Anthony’s wish to move to the club with which his father Tom played.“

As well as his family link with Barry Nash, his uncles Declan Nash and Mike Nash, who lined out for Limerick in the 1994 and 1996 losing All-Ireland finals against Offaly and Wexford, are former South Liberties players. The club is known for producing Limerick legends Eamonn Grimes, the Hartigan brothers Bernie and Pat, and Joe McKenna.

Nash helped Kanturk to make the significant jump from the junior to senior grade, as well as starring in the 2018 All-Ireland Club intermediate championship final win over Kilkenny’s Ballyragget.

At inter-county level, Nash made his Cork senior championship debut in 2007, deputising for the suspended Donal Óg Cusack, but he had to wait until 2012 before taking the number one geansaí full-time.

Anthony Nash in action for Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A year later, Nash had to deal with the massive disappointment of Cork’s All-Ireland final replay defeat by Clare. In addition to his brace of All-Stars, he retired with four Munster senior medals from his inter-county endeavours but no All-Ireland.

In this year’s Limerick senior campaign, Nash will be hoping to help South Liberties end their lengthy spell out of the championship honours list, the Ballyneety outfit having not tasted outright success at senior level since the 1981 final win over Kilmallock.