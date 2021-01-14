Paudie Murray is willing to continue as Cork camogie coach for 2021

PAUDIE MURRAY has provided Cork camogie with a massive boost by indicating that he is willing to continue in the Rebels’ hot seat for a remarkable 10th year.

In the wake of successive All-Ireland semi-final defeats, to Galway in 2019, and to Kilkenny last year, some doubt existed about the desire of the Dunmanway native to continue in the high-profile role for an additional term.

But after giving the matter some consideration over the Christmas and New Year period, Murray, who has steered the Leeside outfit to four All-Ireland successes, has informed the Cork Camogie Board that he is available to oversee the fortunes of his native county for the 2021 campaign.

“I had a chat with the officers of the Camogie Board last weekend and I informed them that I was willing to continue as manager of the senior team,” revealed Murray on his intentions for the coming season.

“So the ball is now in their court, and the sooner they get back to me the better it will be, so that the various structures regarding the composition of a panel of players and the formation of the team-management can be put in place.”

Regarding the panel for this year’s campaign, and if he is given by the green light by the Cork Board to continue in his role, Murray is set to make a number of changes to the squad of players that he called on for the 2020 campaign.

“Based on the way we came up short in the All-Ireland semi-finals over the last two years, I think that changes to the playing panel are inevitable for the coming season,” he pointed out.

“From the information provided by the statistics from the 2019 and 2020 All-Ireland semi-finals, we had an edge in virtually all aspects of the game with the exception of on the scoreboard.

“So basically what let us down in those two aspects was our disappointing conversion rate of the scoring chances that we created for ourselves.

“This is an area of our game that we will have to improve on for this year’s campaign, and so there is a strong likelihood that we will be introducing a number of new players to our panel,” the St Finbarr’s clubman added.

On the proposed schedule for this year’s campaign, Murray disclosed that he would not be in favour of the suggestions formulated by the sport’s top brass.

“Unlike the GAA authorities, who have suggested that the All-Ireland senior finals be played in July, the All-Ireland senior final in camogie is not scheduled to take place until the 12th of September,” he pointed out.

“That means that the players from the two All-Ireland finalists will not be able to go back to their clubs until later in September.”