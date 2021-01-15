Graham Cummins: United need to beat Liverpool if they're contenders

I never envisioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team being more than a side who might be capable of finishing in the top-four but with just over half the season remaining, United must be considered title contenders.
Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are rightly considered one of the best attacking-trios in the world. Whenever Liverpool struggled in the past, they knew they could count on the three to dig them out of a hole.
I didn’t think he would be a man capable of it but Solskjaer has got all his players singing off the same hymn sheet. United rode their luck in a lot of games this season but somehow have managed to win games.