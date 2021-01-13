Cork midfielder Alan Browne signs new deal with Preston North End

CORK midfielder Alan Browne has extended his stay with Preston North End to 2024.

The former Ringmahon Rangers and Cork City midfielder, who has made 11 appearances for Ireland, is the club captain at Deepdale.

There's a strong Irish connection, including former Cork City striker Seani Maguire and Cork's Adam O'Reilly. Douglas teenager Harry Nevin switched to Preston last year.

Browne, 26 in April, has played 273 times for the Championship outfit, scoring 35 goals, two of which were selected as the club's goals of the season.

He told the club website:

“I have been here a long time and it is such a relief to get it over the line and have a few more years of me being at this fantastic club and hopefully we can make the next coming years successful.

It is time to take the next step with my career.

"I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club.”