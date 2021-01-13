Tyriek Wright is off on loan to Walsall for the remainder of the season

CORKMAN Tyriek Wright has joined English League Two side Walsall on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

It is a move which provides a good opportunity for the Ovens native and former Lakewood AFC schoolboy to gain some first team football experience under his belt.

The 19 year old right winger Wright has been a regular presence in the Aston Villa U23s side this term, making eleven appearances and scoring twice.

While Wright has also represented the Republic of Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level, playing 25 times and scoring eight goals for his country.

Walsall currently are in 11th place in the League Two table, sitting four points outside of the play-off positions.

Giving his thoughts on the loan move, Wright is looking forward to the challenge of playing first team football and is excited to get started at the Banks’s Stadium.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here. I just want to thank the gaffer and Walsall for giving me the opportunity to come here on loan,” said Wright.

“I have been waiting a long time for this opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started.

“It means a lot to me (to be allowed out on loan) to be fair. I want to go out there and showcase my ability and show everyone what I have got.

“Like I say, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

"Playing men’s football will be a huge development in my career and hopefully it is a step towards great things.

“I’ll take my experiences of playing in the EFL Trophy this season because I haven’t played men’s football before but those games are a massive help and they can really help with your career development and I have enjoyed playing in those games.”

2018 UEFA European Under 17 Championship Group C, Loughborough University Stadium, Loughborough, England 5/5/2018

Giving his thoughts on the move, Walsall boss Darrell Clarke is delighted to add an exciting young player to his squad.

“Tyreik is going to give us great options out wide,” said Clarke.

“He’s got great ability with the ball at his feet and he has the potential to be a real threat in the final third.

“He’s been showing his match winning qualities in the under 23’s at Villa and for his country at youth level so we are really looking forward to working with him.

“We’ve got a great relationship with Aston Villa and we’re very grateful to them for letting us have one of their exciting youngsters.”

Wright, who will wear the number 27 shirt while at Walsall, earlier in his life tried his hand at Gaelic Games in Ovens with Éire Óg, before opting to concentrate on soccer.