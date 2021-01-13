Dylan McGlade will return to Cork City as squad takes shape for 2021

CORK City winger Dylan McGlade has signed a new contract with the club.

The attacker joined the club last season, and he has now committed to City for the 2021.

Commenting on the news, McGlade told CorkCityFC.ie: “I’m delighted to be signing back with Cork City and to be honest it was always my intention to stay. I really enjoyed working with Colin towards the end of last season and enjoy the type of football he wants to play.

Obviously it was disappointing how it ended last season but Colin is putting together a talented squad and I can’t wait to get back in with the lads and get to work helping the club get back to where it should be.”

City boss Colin Healy said: “Dylan brings an attacking threat to the side, as well as experience. He is a very good player and I enjoyed working with him last season.

"He’s got really good quality, technically he’s a very good player and I hope he has a very good season for us.”