LINDA COLLINS WILL LEAD THE CORK SENIOR CAMOGIE TEAM 

CORK County Camogie champions Courcey Rovers have named Linda Collins as Cork senior captain for the 2021 season.

The nifty corner forward will led the counties challenge to bring the O’Duffy cup back to Leeside for the first time since 2018.

Collins first come to prominence as a young player with Courcey’s underage teams and her potential was quickly spotted as she graduated to the Cork under 16 and then the minor’s squads.

She quickly became a player to keep an eye on.

Fast to the ball her reaction time is superb and her movement when in possessions makes her a handful for any defender.

She has a wonderful eye for goal and once is possession is very hard to stop moving at lightning speed.

She has a deceivingly fast and skilful burst of speed.

Linda is no stranger to All-Ireland finals having played in minor and intermediate deciders before winning her first senior medial in 2018 as Cork won in dramatic circumstances as an injury-time Orla Cotter free proved the winner.

Linda is teaching in Summercove National School and helped her club Courcey Rovers take their first senior county title contributing 1-5 of her sides tally as they brushed aside the challenge of Inniscarra to be crowned champions for the first time in their twenty one year history.

Cork's Linda Collins after the defeat to Kilkenny in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland senior camogie championship Semi- final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

She began her camogie career in Ballinaspittle National school where along with most of her classmates she went on to join the local camogie club.

Despite the family having no real connections in the game Linda, her sister Theresa and brother Liam became deeply involved in playing with the club and their mum Geraldine is now also very much involved in the camogie club and is a member of the club's committee and has also acted as a delegate to the county board.

Courcey Rovers mentors Kevin Hannon said they were delighted to put the name of Linda Collins forward as captain of Cork.

“We are delighted to nominate Linda as captain of the Cork senior team for 2021," Hannon said.

"It is a huge honour for our club as county champions and we wish her and the team well in the season ahead.

"She will do a great job for the team."