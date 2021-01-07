Brian Cotter relishes role in hot seat as chairman

BRIAN COTTER has been appointed chairperson of the West Cork Ladies Football Board following their recent AGM.

The Bandon club official is thrilled with his new role on the board executive.

“It is a fantastic honour. It is a hugely vibrant division.

"It was proven in adult level last year across all the grades what powerful work is being done in the division.

"It is a daunting challenge, but I am very excited. I am looking forward to getting started,” he said.

Brian’s family are steeped in GAA circles. His grandfather Jack and his father held various administrative roles with both their club and division over many years.

Brian is happy to follow in their footsteps.

“My grandfather Jack was a founder member of the East Cork Juvenile Board. He was chairman of that board for 23 years. He was also involved with the setting up of the Cork County Schools’ Board.

"He chaired that for nine years. He was also chairman of the Midleton club. He was also heavily involved in Scor na nOg. He also served as a Cork minor selector in the 1940s.

"My father would have embarked on a similar path like his father, chairing the East Cork Juvenile Board and the senior club.

"It is in the blood. My uncle Tom was a secretary with Midleton. He was also a selector with the Cork and Imokilly senior football teams. I am big believer in helping out within the community.

"There is a responsibility on all of us. It is nice to keep the voluntary tradition up. It is good to give back.”

West Cork celebrate their win over Mourneabbey last year. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The West Cork Ladies Football Board possess a very strong executive. Brian is looking forward to working with his fellow board members.

“We have a very strong team. I am very fortunate to be joined by such talented and committed personnel who all want to keep driving on ladies football in the division.

"I have a hard act to follow in John McCarthy who did a great job. I will be working closely with the vice chairperson Kay Coffey. Fixtures is a big concern. We are always trying to make square pegs fit into round holes. Declan Harte does a great job with fixtures.

"Eleanor O’Connell steers the ship from a secretarial perspective. She is ably assisted by Marie Buckley, while Paul O’Callaghan keeps a great handle on the finances.

"Continuity is important, but it is also important to keep adding fresh ideas and personnel to the mix,” he added.

Brian has very specific goals he wants to implement during his tenure as chairperson.

“My first aim is to make sure the West Cork senior ladies team will be competing in the senior county championship this year.

"Wheels are in motion with regard to this and I would hope there will be positive movement on this in the coming weeks.

"We have the backing of the County Board which is a big help. I am a great believer in the development systems and I hope to see them implemented in every division in Cork.

"They play a big part in feeding into the Cork teams, while they also feed back into clubs which is vital. Development helps to raise standards across the board.

"I want to maintain the high standards within our division. I also want to see more underage county titles being won in our division. I want to see better competition in every grade throughout the division.

"There are in excess of 11,000 females currently playing football in Cork which is brilliant. It would be great to improve these figures. If I vacate this position and there are more girls playing football and at a higher standard in West Cork, I will be a happy man.”

Another key objective for Brian is to improve the numbers of volunteers getting involved within their clubs in the division in either coaching or administrative roles.

New West Cork ladies football chairman Brian Cotter presenting O'Donovan Rossa player Eabha O'Donovan with a jersey after she won two virtual challenges during the lockdown.

“That is a big target. Female involvement is hugely important. That is something we can grow. We needs to get mothers and sisters involved in any role.

"They can join committees and do a bit of coaching. We are ahead of the curve in that regard in West Cork, but we need to keep driving it on. It would be great to see females driving the game on, with men helping.

"We need to see players who retire, return to their clubs as officers or as coaches. Women have started to own their own sport now which is great.”