My one reader tells us we need to be more concerned by 8 in a row then the Dubs search of seven

In the aftermath of last week’s column, a gentleman emailed (if nothing else it provided evidence of the column having one reader at least !!) to make two points.

Firstly, he welcomed the appointment of Ronan McCarthy as the Cork football manager and added, that it was his opinion that most Cork people agreed with the decision.

I am not sure, if he implied, that yours truly had an issue in relation to same, so best to clear it up, that this column is more than pleased with the said appointment.

However the objectives as laid down last week still stand.

His second point, which to be fair, appeared to be the real reason for him reaching for the keyboard had to do with the eight in a row.

You do remember, that in our last correspondence, we mentioned that, rather than over worrying ourselves around these quarters about Dublin’s domination of the senior football scene, that we, should be more concerned about Kerry’s recent history making eight in a row of Munster minor football championships.

He urged that, rather than concentrating on that statistic, I should familiarise myself with the free count in three recent games that Cork underage teams were involved in, and not only that, but I should pay particular emphasis to the field locations, where the frees are awarded from.

The three games that he outlined were the two minor defeats, to Limerick in the hurling and to Kerry in the football as well as the U20 hurling Munster final against Tipperary which Cork won.

He completed the missive with the suggestion that good people of this county didn’t want any special treatment only that their equitable modicum of fair play would be applied to them.

It got me thinking, is there a belief out their that a latent form of racism applies when it come to the referring of Cork games?

If such a suspicion exists, maybe it is time for a body of work to carried out by a budding PhD student, where every game that a Cork team will play over the next 12 months would be forensically examined in this regard.

Ok, maybe that would be some what of an over the top reaction but I am some what perplexed by this whole free count method of adjudicating on referees.

Of late, I notice that this scenario is becoming more prevalent in after match discussions.

Off course, referees like all of us make errors but to use the above statistic to measure their performance is in many instances quite unfair.

Even the language used in relation to frees can be quite misleading, a wee question , are frees awarded or are they conceded?

Back to that recent minor football game game, were quite a few of those frees a manifestation of poor tackling and poor ball dispossession skills by some of the Cork players?

The hope for 2021 is that when pundits allude to this free count phenomenon, they do so in a more scientific manner rather that just spouting out the number.

Well, Cork GAA’s 7 year sponsorship arrangement with the insurance entity CHILL appears to be at an end.

It was rather strange to read on the Sunday Times that Cork GAA were about to enter a financial arrangement with a guy that owns a soccer club.

Yes, such a description is probably somewhat wide of the mark but as was the case last week in relation to the leaking of the story on the Cork manager, we might have to again employ the services of Coleen Rooney as to how this story escaped.

Then again, leaking seem to be very much part of the way we do things in this country and possibly in other countries too.

If any entity, be it a state, corporate or indeed sporting wants to bring information to the public domain that may be somewhat controversial, a little leak here or there appears to be quite helpful.

Not long, after many had breakfasted on Sunday, when social media provided the platform for quite a few to vent their disproval with the new proposed financial arrangement.

Sports Direct was not a suitable brand to be emblazoned across the front of the blood and bandages.

By all accounts, their disapproval had to do, in many cases with their positioning on the selective high moral podium.

Seemingly the fact, that Mike Ashley who owns the premier league outfit Newcastle United ( by the way he is willing to sell it, if you have a few bob to spare) and has major share holding in this company is a bridge too far.

The situation whereby an tUasal Ashley had issues in the past as regards the working conditions of some of his employees was one of the reasons why this was sponsorship deal was a no go for Cork GAA.

This outpouring of indignation could very well be viewed, as a real positive reading that some of the citizens of rebel land live by a highly functioning moral compass.

I can only presume that very many of them didn’t watch the recent PDC world darts championship as one of the main sponsors is the bookmaker firm William Hill.

I don’t suppose that you need a lesson on the savage sadness that has been visited on some families as a result of gambling.

Next, one would imagine that these Sports Direct objectors don’t follow horse racing because what ever about darts, the sports of kings wouldn’t survive at all without the input from the bookmaking brothers.

When these people purchase their personal clothing even the items with the designers labels, do they carry out a survey as to the pay scale and employment conditions of those who did the sewing and the knitting?

What about the food basket, I can only presume that the €5 chicken is off limits!!!

The point was also made that other sports retailers could be reluctant to stock sports merchandise which advertises, their opposition.

A valid point to a certain degree, but does that situation not apply at present up west where Elverys have a sponsorship deal with Mayo GAA?

Welcome to the real word of finance and sports sponsorship.

Quite recently a number of fundraising/ financial committees associated with Cork GAA merged together under the one umbrella known as One Cork.

A key individual in this 12 person group is a commercial manager, so one can only presume that the present incumbent Sinéad O'Keeffe played a key role in securing this jersey sponsorship deal.

In time other financial partnerships will be agreed with other interested companies such as a major car supplier and possibly a hotel chain.

Then off course, you have the naming rights for the stadium, so if there is any Cork company out there who felt overlooked for the jersey deal, now is your chance. In the meantime we will await the next leak.

