Castleyons Look To Go One Step Further In 2021 

AT their recent AGM, held on a virtual basis, Castleyons GAA club members reflected on a year which saw the "abbeysiders" just fall short in the Premier Intermediate Grade Final.

They ran into a Blarney team in top form, on a night that Imokilly side had to cope without inter-county star Colm Spillane, who sustained a nasty hand injury soon after the first whistle.

Reaching the decider in impressive fashion, means that the club will again be on many people's short list to make a big impact in the 2021 competition.

Ciarán McGann will wear the bainisteoir's bib in the new season with team coach Johnny Crolwey also remaining in place alongside selectors Peter Murphy and Sean Kenny..

With Con Lawlor stepping down from his role as chairman after his 3 year term of office concluded, John McCarthy moved into the hot seat having served as vice chair' in recent seasons. Other new appointments include Mick Spillane as treasurer.

"We did an awful lot right in last year's championship" commented John McCarthy.

"Blarney learned a lot from their loss to us in the group stages and they got their game plan right on the night of the final. They succeeded in stifling the impact of some of our top players.

"Obviously, the loss of Colm (Spiilane) was a huge blow early on. Going forward in 2021 the main aim of the club would be to win this championship.

"Our second team also had been performing very well last year, but lost to Midleton in the divisional junior 'B' semi final, so that was also disappointing for us.

"Although we withdrew from the rescheduled junior football championship last season, due to the proximity to the hurling games, we will be in action this year.

"Our side should be well able to compete in the grade," said John.

Castlelyons will also be looking to advance plans on their proposed new development following the purchase of almost 10 acres of land last winter, which directly adjoins their existing facilities.

A second full sized sand based pitch looks set to be the cornerstone of the new project, with a number of other advances also likely.

A new public walking track around the grounds is on the cards along with the possibility of an astro turf training pitch.

Currently, consultation is ongoing regarding the community centre building which is part of the club's complex, with a number of options being considered including a complete revamp of the existing structure.

With a hard working development committee under the guidance of Gerry Healy now in place and some exciting young players coming through the ranks, it appears as if Castlelyons GAA club has a bright future - on and off the field.