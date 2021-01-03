Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 11:29

Sports Direct to be announced as new sponsors of Cork inter-county sides

Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley. They are to take over as the sponsors of the Cork hurling and football teams.

Cork County Board have signed a new sponsorship deal with Sports Direct, the sports retailer owned by Mike Ashley.

They will take over as sponsor of the Cork hurling and football teams in a deal worth €2m over five years, with performance bonuses of up to €2m, including €200,000 for winning an All-Ireland title. A boot deal is also included, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Cork’s eight-year association with Chill Insurance concluded at the end of last season, and it is anticipated that this deal with Sports Direct will be announced in early February, before the inter-county season begins, though that has yet to be confirmed by the county board.

This will be their first involvement with an inter-county GAA team but they have been a sponsor of Glen Rovers for the last three seasons.

