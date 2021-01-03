Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 10:10

Ballinakill jets to an impressive victory at a cold Curraheen Park

Ballinakill jets to an impressive victory at a cold Curraheen Park

Butterbridge Lya battles it out with Muskerry Ralf to win The We Love Our Greyhounds 525 race at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

Eoin Walshe

Ballinakill Jet trained by Graham Holland for Larry Dunne, Dundalk put up a fine performance at a cold Curraheen Park on Saturday night the March 19 dog puppy by Droopys Jet-Rushmoorbeatrice recording the fastest time of the night for the standard trip, 28.59.

Outpacing the opposition as they crossed the line for the first time he comfortably made the opening bend in front and there after it was all one way traffic as he strode to a seven length victory over Rosstemple Chad bringing this promising sorts career record to three wins from just four starts.

Rossbeight Jim owned by Pat Comerford, Callan was another to impress in an A0 550 the son of Droopys Nidge-Jaytee China stopping the clock in a smart 29.79. 

Using his rails draw to perfection at the opening bend he got the better of a three way battle to go four lengths clear into the third bend from Glowing Exile. The latter stuck gamely to the task but was still two adrift at the line giving trainer Murt Leahy the first leg of a double as he also took the last, an A1, with Ballybough Daly.

John O'Mahoney, Ovens at the racing at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium
John O'Mahoney, Ovens at the racing at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

Livingonachair was attempting a four timer here and he looked like doing so at the third bend where he held a three length advantage over Daly. The latter drew level as they hit the home straight and he then got the better of the battle to the line by a half a length in the second best time of the night for 525, 28.77.

Cash Ready trained by Denis Fitzgerald, having his first run since finishing runner-up in last year’s St. Leger, put up a nice display in an open 550. 

Moving inwards after leaving traps he swept by the leader Inforapenny at the opening bend to go two lengths clear. But the latter fought back gamely keeping the winner right up to his work throughout with just a length separating the pair at the line in 29.97.

Dawstown Sky owned by Diarmuid Dooge, Blarney made it three on the trot when he came from well of the pace to take the seventh, an A0, in 28.83.

A poor fifth as they hit the back straight he made steady progress along the back straight to get into a challenging position between the bottom two bends. 

Knockdrinna Ella rounds the last bend to win from 2nd Lynchs Foley and 3rd The Other Blake in The Welcome to Curraheen Park 525 race at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium
Knockdrinna Ella rounds the last bend to win from 2nd Lynchs Foley and 3rd The Other Blake in The Welcome to Curraheen Park 525 race at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

Slipping through on the rails off the last bend to lead he was all out on the run to the line to score by a neck from Satin Bluebell with the long-time leader Ballycowen John just a half a length further away in third.

