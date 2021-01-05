Dungourney hurlers look to the future by putting in work on and off the pitch

DUNGOURNEY GAA chairperson Orla Kelleher is hoping that the club will continue to make significant progress both on and off the field over the next few years.

Anybody who glances inside the gates of the Jamesy Kelleher Memorial grounds will instantly see a club that has significantly enhanced its facilities in a very short space of time. A new gymnasium, new stand and new perimeter fencing are all prominent features and currently work is ongoing on a new community walking track.

The efforts of a dedicated group of socially distancing volunteers have been central to the great strides made in recent times.

"We will be looking to continue that progress over the next few months. Significant work is being carried out on the public walking pathway which we feel will prove extremely popular.

"The ground certainly has taken on a new look over the past few seasons and coupled with the development of an astroturf pitch in the village, which we are constructing in association with the local school, makes for an exciting time for the club."

On the field of play in 2020, Dungourney came out on the wrong end of their games against Mayfield and Kildorrery after winning their opening group fixture in the Intermediate A Championship against Argideen Rangers.

At the moment we have a very young team, but they worked very hard under manager Martin Denny and are growing as a group together.

"They are really committed. Hopefully, they will continue to progress."

Dungorney's chairperson leads an industrious committee which also includes two other female officers, secretary Christine Healy and treasurer Lily Hegarty.

The club, along with neighbours Castlemartyr, have greatly benefited since amalgamating as Kiltha Óg at juvenile level in 2002.

Kiltha Óg's Niall McGrath hammers home a goal against Blackrock in the 2019 minor final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Both adult clubs have enjoyed divisional and county junior success since, with Dungourney also going on to win the Munster championship. Castlemartyr will line out against Russell Rovers in the delayed county lower intermediate final.

Young players such as Dylan Healy, Mike Leahy, Cormac Griffin and Niall Flynn were all regular starters for Dungourney in last year's championship while the likes of Kyle Quinn Waites and James Ahern are others coming through the ranks. Jack Leahy who lined out with the Cork minors in the recent Munster championship is also a hugely exciting young talent.

Finally, at the recent virtual AGM of Kiltha Óg GAA Club, Brian Ronayne, who was team manager in Dungourney's successful season of 2015, was elected as the new club chairman. He takes over from Carey Joyce who has taken up a post as vice-chairman of the Castlemartyr club.