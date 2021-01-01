GAA close club facilities under Covid restrictions, with two exceptions

THE GAA has issued updated instructions to clubs and counties after the government moved to Level 5 to curb the rise in Covid cases.

The bottom line is all training and matches are off until at least January 31. Senior inter-county squads are due to return to training on January 15 with a view to the league commencing in late February but that will be reviewed again close to the date.

The Cork U20 hurlers are set to face Galway or Dublin in the All-Ireland final but there is no clarification yet about when that competition, and the minor hurling and football championships, will be completed.

All club grounds are now closed, including hurley alleys and gyms, aside from walkways.

GAA halls and pitches can be used by the HSE and schools where agreements are in place before last March and the relevant insurance cover applies. This allows PE training on a GAA pitch, but not school team training otherwise.

High-profile competitions like the Corn Uí Mhuirí, the Harty Cup, the Fitzgibbon and the Sigerson are all up in the air and might not be run this season.

CLUB SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

1. Club Games and Training:

In Level 5 and under the current restrictions in the North, individual training only is permitted – neither adult nor underage teams may train collectively.

GAA club grounds must stay closed. Club games are not permitted.

2. Use of Indoor Team Facilities:

Dressing rooms, showers and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities. Club Gyms must remain closed until further notice.

3. Committee Meetings:

No indoor meetings can be held.

4. Officer Training:

All officer training must be delivered online. Outdoor coaching education courses are not permitted.

5. Club Bars:

Club Bars must remain closed until the current restrictions are lifted.

6. Indoor Events on GAA Property:

No organised indoor gatherings can take place under the current restrictions.

Commercial use of indoor halls (for example by state bodies – eg HSE/schools) is permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance is in place. These are the only instances in which indoor activity is permitted on GAA Club property.

7. Outdoor Events on GAA Property:

No outdoor gatherings on GAA property are permitted. Exception: Walkways may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place.

INTER-COUNTY SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

8. Training and Games at Senior, Minor and U20:

The GAA’s intention remains that collective outdoor training for senior inter-county panels only may re-commence from January 15. However, given the current growth rates in virus transmission, this date is under review.

If there is any change to this as a return to collective training date, counties will be informed as soon as possible.

For the moment, senior inter-county players may train on an individual basis only in club- or county-owned gyms.

No training is currently permitted for any other panels (Minor/U20). Further information on the completion of the 2020 Minor and U20 competitions will issue in January.

ADVICE FOR 2ND LEVEL SCHOOLS AND 3RD LEVEL INSTITUTIONS

9. Games and Training:

Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in second-level schools.

Training is permitted during school hours and as part of school-approved PE programmes only.

Neither games nor training are permitted to take place at third level.