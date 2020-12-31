Cork City squad taking shape for 2021 with three more signings

CORK CITY continue to add to their squad for the 2021 season with the re-signing of Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley.

Already this week, new manager Colin Healy has got Gearóid Morrissey, Rob Slevin, Cian Murphy, David Harrington, Josh Honohan, Cian Coleman, Dale Holland, Ronan Hurley and Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh committed to the Rebel Army for their bid for First Division promotion.

City endured a dreadful 2020, relegated from the top tier after parting ways with manager Neale Fenn, as well as a takeover bid that floundered over the use of Turner's Cross.

Alec Byrne made 11 appearances in 2020 and is highly rated by the club.

"I enjoyed playing alongside Gearóid in midfield last season, and I am looking forward to doing so again next season," he told the club website.

Tipp native Cian Bargary picked up an injury last season just as he was making his mark in the first team.

"I really enjoyed playing under Colin with the U19s and again towards the end of last season. I have had a few tastes of first team action, and I am hungry for more. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and working with Colin, John Cotter and the lads.”

Cian Bargary. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Darragh Crowley spent most of last season on loan at Cobh Ramblers.

"Colin is building a young, hungry squad, and I am looking forward to playing my part.”

Healy is happy with how his squad is coming together, and told CorkCityFC.ie of the group’s eagerness to get going.

“We have secured another three talented young players, who have all come through our academy and who have had a taste of first team football.

"They are all really hungry to play and to do well for the club, and I am sure that all of them will make a significant contribution to the side next season.

"I am very pleased with the way the squad is taking shape, and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and getting to work.”