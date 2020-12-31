Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 15:30

Cork City squad taking shape for 2021 with three more signings

Colin Healy now has 11 players on board for First Division campaign
Cork City squad taking shape for 2021 with three more signings

Alec Byrne of Cork City in action against Will Fitzgerald of Waterford during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match last season. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

CORK CITY continue to add to their squad for the 2021 season with the re-signing of Alec Byrne, Cian Bargary and Darragh Crowley.

Already this week, new manager Colin Healy has got Gearóid Morrissey, Rob Slevin, Cian Murphy, David Harrington, Josh Honohan, Cian Coleman, Dale Holland, Ronan Hurley and Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh committed to the Rebel Army for their bid for First Division promotion.

City endured a dreadful 2020, relegated from the top tier after parting ways with manager Neale Fenn, as well as a takeover bid that floundered over the use of Turner's Cross.

Alec Byrne made 11 appearances in 2020 and is highly rated by the club.

"I enjoyed playing alongside Gearóid in midfield last season, and I am looking forward to doing so again next season," he told the club website.  

Tipp native Cian Bargary picked up an injury last season just as he was making his mark in the first team.

"I really enjoyed playing under Colin with the U19s and again towards the end of last season. I have had a few tastes of first team action, and I am hungry for more. I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and working with Colin, John Cotter and the lads.” 

Cian Bargary. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Cian Bargary. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Darragh Crowley spent most of last season on loan at Cobh Ramblers. 

"Colin is building a young, hungry squad, and I am looking forward to playing my part.” 

Healy is happy with how his squad is coming together, and told CorkCityFC.ie of the group’s eagerness to get going.

“We have secured another three talented young players, who have all come through our academy and who have had a taste of first team football. 

"They are all really hungry to play and to do well for the club, and I am sure that all of them will make a significant contribution to the side next season. 

"I am very pleased with the way the squad is taking shape, and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and getting to work.”

Read More

Cork City captain Morrissey eager to help the club out of the First Division

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City - Womens Under-17 National League Final Cork City hit out at online trolls for comments during U17 women's final 
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Covid restrictions put an end to all collective training until February 1
cork soccer
Cork jockey Paul Townend on his great three days at Leopardstown

Cork jockey Paul Townend on his great three days at Leopardstown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest