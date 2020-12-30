Covid restrictions put an end to all collective training until February 1

THE latest Covid-19 restrictions will put an end to collective training, gym use, tennis and golf for at least four weeks.

Previously, outdoor training pods of 15 or fewer were permitted on a non-contact basis for U18s, but after Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the Level 5 restrictions, they are now on hold.

Most sports had given their underage players a Christmas break, which will now extend until February 1 for soccer, rugby, GAA and the rest. No group training is allowed for adult and juvenile teams.

Under the new restrictions, people may meet with people from one other household in outdoor settings when taking exercise but organised golf and tennis are not permitted.

Exercise or dance classes are also not allowed, and there should be no indoor or outdoor gatherings involving “individual training” except for professional and elite sports.

Professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events are permitted to continue behind closed doors. A number of GAA matches at minor and U20, including the All-Ireland hurling final between Cork and the winners of Galway and Dublin, were already postponed.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close from December 31.