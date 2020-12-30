Cork draghunting review: Making the most of a difficult year

There was a major shock in the Puppy race but Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainer James Green was elated when his charge Star Boy crossed the tape ahead of Samantha’s Rose and Sheares Park Bring it On.
There was a dead heat in the Senior Maiden draghunt as the video technology couldn’t separate Kilanetig Lad of the IHT and the Griffin United hound Little Miss with Samantha’s Rose winning the Puppy draghunt.
2020 HONOURS LIST
- Senior Champion/Bitch: Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen)
- Runner Up Senior: Slievemish Spring (Clogheen)
- Senior Maiden: Viper Whizz (Clogheen)- Dead Heat Kilanetig Lad (IHT)
- Puppy/Bitch Champion: Samantha’s Gem (Carrigaline/Southern Harriers).
- Runner-Up Puppy: Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).
- Home Bred Hound: Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).
- Senior Club Championship: (Clogheen).
- Puppy Club Championship: (Clogheen).
- Senior Maiden Club Championship: (IHT)
- Overall Club Champions: (Clogheen).