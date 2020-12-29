'I’m a Cork City fan so want to play my part in bringing the club back to where it should be...'

AFTER appointing Colin Healy and John Cotter as their new management team, Cork City FC have started to assemble their squad.

Cian Coleman, Dale Holland, Ronan Hurley and Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh have signed back for next season, where City will attempt to gain promotion from the First Division.

Relegation and uncertainty over the proposed Trevor Hemmings and Grovemore Ltd takeover means for now Foras will continue to run the club, with a vastly reduced budget. Indeed they might not even play home games at Turner's Cross, as a deal has yet to be ironed out with the Munster Football Association, who own the ground.

It could be a tough campaign, given John Caulfield has a strong panel in place at Galway United, Cobh Ramblers will offer intense local rivalry and the likes of Shelbourne, Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers are set to contend as well.

Coleman came through the ranks at City, captaining the U19s, going on to play for Cobh Ramblers, Limerick and St Pat’s before returning last season.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, the midfielder said: “I am delighted to sign back with City. Having spoken to Colin, I know what he wants to do and it’s something I want to be a part of. We will have a young, hungry squad that will give everything for the club, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Cian Coleman. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Holland joined the club at U17 level in 2017, progressing through the U19s and into the first team.

“I am very happy to sign back. Colin getting the job played a big part for me. I know him, he knows me, and I have played for him in the academy and again in the first team. Colin got the best out of me and I think that will happen again, so I am really looking forward to working with him again."

Colin Healy. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

O’Brien-Whitmarsh played at U17 and U19 level for City before breaking into the first team in 2019.

“I am just looking forward to getting back into it, playing as many games as I can and scoring as many goals as I can.

I didn’t get much of a run last year until the last three games, so getting a run of games this year will be important.

“Myself and Colin know each other very well, so it is good to have that relationship and that confidence in things going into the season ahead."

Ronan Hurley captained City’s U19s under Healy will play for the club while also studying at UCC.

Ronan Hurley, Cork City FC, battling Dylan Grimes, Longford Town. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“Being able to combine playing football with my studies in UCC is a great help. There is a great relationship between the club and the university, which really helps also.

“I’m from Cork, I’m a Cork City fan and last year hurt me, so I want to play my part in bringing the club back to where it should be.”