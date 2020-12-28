Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 16:20

Ronan McCarthy stays on as Cork  boss for two years with backroom changes

Bobbie O'Dwyer and John Hayes have been added as selectors
Cork senior manager Ronan McCarthy and Cork minor manager Bobbie O'Dwyer in Páirc Uí Chaoimh before the 2019 Munster finals. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

CORK football boss Ronan McCarthy has been reappointed on a two-year term.

The Douglas native has been in charge since 2018 and this season guided his side to a shock Munster semi-final victory over Kerry, though they were subsequently beaten by Tipp.

McCarthy's initial stint concluded following the provincial final though he was expected to stay on given the progress made in recent seasons. 

Ronan McCarthy and selector Cian O'Neill. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
He's added two high-profile selectors to his ticket, Bobbie O'Dwyer, who led the minors to an All-Ireland in 2019, and former Cork senior John Hayes.

Hayes, 35, was Carbery Rangers' top-scorer in 2016 when they captured their first senior county title with Ronan McCarthy was manager. 

Carbery Rangers' John Hayes is tackled by Newcestown's James Kelleher. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
An All-Ireland winner in 2010, Hayes will add a youthful perspective to a set-up that already includes Kildare Cian O'Neill and Nemo's Sean Hayes.

Gary O'Halloran from Ballinora has departed as a selector due to family reasons.

A GAA statement explained: 

"Cork County Executive are pleased to announce the reappointment of Ronan McCarthy as Cork Senior football manager for a further two-year term.

"His selectors will be as follows: Cian O'Neill (CIT), Sean Hayes (Nemo Rangers), John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O'Dwyer (Macroom).

"The committee wish to extend our sincere thanks to outgoing selector Gary O'Halloran (Ballinora) who departs for family reasons.

"Commenting on the appointment, chairperson of Cork County committee Marc Sheehan, thanked all involved: 

"As we all hope for a return to the top table of senior inter-county football in the near future, on behalf of the board I wish to again recognise the incredible contribution of all involved, in particular Ronan, ahead of what we hope will be a productive two years."

