Sharpshooters: Luke Connolly and Steven Sherlock vie for topscorer prize

Despite being edged out in that dramatic sudden-death penalty shoot-out in the semi-final by the Haven, Steven Sherlock from St Finbarr’s has compiled the highest tally to-date.
The proven marksman averaging 0-9 from his five outings in the championship, finishing with a very creditable 3-36, which included 1-11 against Carrigaline, 1-9 against the Haven and 1-7 against Clonakilty.
The Andy Scannell Cup remained in the city in ’79, on this occasion finding a resting place with the ’Barr’s in Togher after their 3-14 to 2-7 victory over newcomers Castlehaven in the final. Now, Nemo and the Haven are back in the decider again with few surprises in that.