Colin Healy appointed Cork City boss with John Cotter as assistant

CORK City have appointed Colin Healy as first team head coach.

Healy, who had been the head of the club’s youth academy and U19 manager since the beginning of 2018, had been placed in interim charge of the first team following the departure of Neale Fenn in October.

With uncertainty over the ownership of City since then as Grovemoor Ltd engaged in a potential takeover from Foras, the supporters’ trust which controls the club, no appointment was made. While Alan Reynolds had been touted as a contender for the role, The Echo reported on Tuesday that Healy was the favourite again.

As a player, Healy – capped 13 times by the Republic of Ireland – had two spells with City as well as featuring for Celtic, Coventry City, Sunderland, Livingston, Barnsley, Bradford City, Ipswich Town and Falkirk.

With the club set to operate a youth-based recruitment policy as they prepare to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division in 2021, Healy is the ideal figure for the role, having worked with so many academy graduates. He will be assisted by John Cotter, who was previously assistant to John Caulfield and himself was the interim manager in 2019.

Colin Healy with his son Arran and the FAI Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

“I am thrilled to get this deal done,” Healy said, “it’s a huge opportunity and the hard work starts now. Myself and John Cotter will now get to work and start speaking to players as soon as possible.

“I expect us to be competitive. There’s a lot of good, loyal players, going to be playing for this club next season, and it’s my job to get the most out of them and play a style of football that gets us the results we need.

"We need to train hard and set a high-standard because this is a tough division, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

City chairman Declan Carey said: “This has been a huge week for the club.

"I don’t need to introduce Colin or talk about his track record in professional football.

“We had seen a marked improvement in performances when he came in last season, and he is absolutely the right man for the job at this moment in time.

“As a club, we need to set ourselves higher standards, and Colin is going to be critical part of that on the football-side of the business.

"Myself and board will support in whatever way we can, and we’re excited to see what he can do with a talented bunch of young players for the next season.”