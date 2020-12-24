St Stephen's Day Munster versus Leinster clash is called off

THE eagerly awaited Guinness Pro14 clash between Munster and Leinster on St Stephen's Day has been postponed.

The showdown at Thomond Park has been put back to sometime in early 2021 due to Covid-19 testing in the Leinster camp. The Reds had been in good form in the Champions Cup recently, blooding a host of talented young players.

However, they'll now have to hold tough on the chance to get one over their greatest rivals.

A statement explained: "The Round 9 Guinness Pro14 fixture between Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby has been postponed.

"The game was due to take place on Saturday, December 26 in Limerick, however, Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing.

"Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.

"Having considered this, the Pro14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game."