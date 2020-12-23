John Kavanagh and Charlie Lyons resign for Cobh for 2021 League of Ireland season

COBH RAMBLERS preparations for the 2021 League Of Ireland First Division season have been boosted by the news that John Kavanagh and Charlie Lyons have committed themselves to the club for next season.

Keeping Lyons is a massive bit of business for Cobh, who would have been attracting the interest of a number of League Of Ireland clubs, including in the Premier Division.

Lyons, who joined Ramblers from the underage setup at Preston North End, was one of the top centre backs in the League Of Ireland First Division in 2020 and scored on four occasions.

“I’m delighted to have signed back. We’re all really looking forward to the new season already. It’s a big year for the club and hopefully we can push on now,” said Lyons, who feels Cobh could have an exciting 2021.

The 26 year old Kavanagh brings plenty of experience and leadership to Stuart Ashton’s side, as they seek to try and mount another challenge at promotion over the next twelve months.

Kavanagh lined out for Ramblers on 16 occasions during what was a shortened 2020 season, that saw Cobh miss out on the playoffs on goal difference.

The full back, who picked up a First Division runners up medal for Ramblers in 2017 in a previous spell on loan at the club, came through the Cork City underage system and captained the City U19s.

Making over 50 first team appearances for City, Kavanagh also had spells on loan at Waterford and Finn Harps in 2018 and 2019.

Kavanagh is hoping that Cobh in 2021 can build on what was an encouraging campaign last term.

“Last year ended disappointingly on the final day but I think it’s fair to say that on our day we were a match for anyone and with a little bit more consistency who knows where we might have ended up.

"It’s important now that we pick up where we left off from and that we get a good start to the season.

“I’m delighted to get everything sorted again for next year and I’m looking forward to what will hopefully be a successful season."

Meanwhile, another former Cork City man in Ian Turner also has signed up with Cobh Ramblers under the end of the 2021 season.

31 year old Turner found the back of the net on three occasions last term for Ramblers. Among those finishes were to be vital winners against now Premier Division outfit Longford Town and the John Caulfield manager Galway United.

Turner joined Ramblers from Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic in 2019.

Stuart Ashton will be determined to have his Cobh side in the promotion shakeup again in 2021.