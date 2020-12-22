Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 21:10

Cork U20 hurlers make three changes for Munster final against Tipp

Colin O'Brien, Darragh Flynn and Brian Hayes will start in the Páirc
Cork's Brian Hayes battles Brian O'Grady, Limerick, during the Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 semi-final. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

THERE are three changes to the Cork U20 hurling team for Wednesday's Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling final against Tipperary.

Colin O'Brien and Brian Hayes, who shot the lights out with 1-9 from the bench between them in a thrilling extra-time win away to Limerick, and 18-year-old Darragh Flynn from Ballygiblin replace Sam Quirke, Seán Twomey and Jack Cahalane in the starting 15. 

Flynn was top-scorer in last year's minor championship and will offer pace around midfield, while Hayes and O'Brien are powerful ball-winning options up front.

Colin O'Brien celebrates with family members after a Man of the Match display in the U17 win over Galway in 2017. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

That still gives Pat Ryan and his selectors some punch off the bench in the clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, live on TG4 from 7.15pm, including Shane O'Regan, Pádraig Power and Brian O'Sullivan. 

As the Limerick senior hurlers proved in recent months being able to finish with as strong a line-up as you start is increasingly important in GAA.

Shane O'Regan will be a key option off the bench. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Cork are favourites to progress straight to the All-Ireland against the winners of Galway and Dublin in early January, though Tipp have been the team to beat in this grade in recent years.

Cork opened their campaign down in Tralee in October before all games were put on hold and then returned to knock out Limerick in the provincial semi-final. Tipp beat Clare and Waterford, in a comeback that required an additional 20 minutes, and were All-Ireland champions in 2018 and '19 at Cork's expense.

CORK (U20 hurling v Tipp): E Davis (St Catherine’s); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe, c), E Roche (Bride Rovers), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill); T O’Connell (Midleton), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); E Carey (Kilworth), B Hayes (St Finbarr's), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Connolly (Blackrock), S Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: D Maher (Douglas), C O'Brien (Newtown), F Denny (Ballincollig), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), S Quirke (Midleton), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), P Power (Blarney), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), J Cahalane (St Finbarr's).

