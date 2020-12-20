Michael Winters super season continues at Dromahane with Clounts Glory winning in fine style

MICHAEL WINTERS is experiencing a terrific season and the absent Kanturk-based handler sent out Clounts Glory to win the five and six-year-old mares’ maiden with Mikey O’Connor at Sunday’s Duhallow Foxhounds point-to-point fixture at Dromahane.

On an afternoon that witnessed testing ground conditions, the previously once-raced five-year-old Clounts Glory benefited from frontrunning tactics as she disputed the running practically throughout until asserting from before the last to thwart newcomer Rose Of Coolbally by two lengths.

“She’s a grand mare that wants a bit of nicer ground and she could be one for the Gain Mares’ Final, “reported rider O’Connor of the Dan and Billy Horgan-owned Clounts Glory, a daughter of Fame And Glory.

James Hannon is another that’s in the midst of a purple patch at present and the Tallow amateur made his initial mount for handler Sam Curling a winning one by steering veteran Lite Duties to a tenacious frontrunning success in the open.

The victorious 11-year-old, a three time points winner last term, likewise benefited from forcing tactics and he injected a fresh injection of pace into the race from the fourth last of the 13 obstacles. Whilst runner-up Er Dancer joined issue two out, Lite Duties readily forged clear on the flat to oblige by two lengths.

“He’s a horse that loves this ground and he will stay pointing, “remarked Curling of Lite Duties, owned by Eamonn Casey from Co Limerick.

“He won in Aghabullogue last season and he will now hopefully go back there next month.“

FISTON DU MOU & Pierce Rogan win the 5YO Geldings Maiden Race

Thomas Feeney teamed up with Rathgormack-based owner/trainer John P O’Callaghan to collect the four-year-old mares’ maiden with newcomer The Higher Road.

Roccocal was still leading when falling three out in this race, bringing down Fist Pumping Time and The Higher Road then forged to the front on the flat to see off Abbeyfeale by a widening four lengths.

O’Callaghan commented of The Higher Road: ”She did a nice bit of work in Glencairn recently. The ground was a bit of an unknown here today and hopefully, she will improve.“

Tallow native Mikey Tobin (22) partnered his first winner of the season and his sixth in total by combining with Donncha Duggan to capture the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden for novice riders aboard Blue Motion.

The five-year-old Blue Motion, having pulled up on his debut at Ballindenisk last month, took command after the last to contain the staying-on The Lying King by a length.

Kilfinane-based Duggan disclosed: ”Blue Motion is a big baby that needs nicer ground and, if he’s not sold, he will go for a winners race.“

Handler Aidan ‘Scobie’ Fitzgerald appears to have a potentially useful sort on his hands in the form of newcomer Donny Boy, who recorded a clearcut success with Harley Dunne in the first division of the four-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Westerner-sired Donny Boy picked up the running before the second last to dismiss Alan Ahern’s Barony Legends by four lengths.

Colin Bowe meanwhile consolidated his advantage in the handlers’ championship by sending out Bravo Team to win the second instalment of this same contest.

Bravo Team, having pulled up on his debut at Lingstown last month, led after a mile and the sweet-jumping chesnut made the rest of the running to dispose of Maifitzs Tallyman by an increasing eight lengths in the hands of Barry O’Neill.

It’s probable that the physically-imposing Bravo Team, a close relation to Voler La Vedette, will now be sold.

CABALLO DIABLO & Barry O'Neill win the 4YO Geldings Maiden Race

It was a red-letter afternoon for 19-year-old Pearse Rogan from Caim in Co Wexford as he rode an initial career winner aboard his boss Donnchadh Doyle’s Fiston Du Mou in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 14 runners.

The French-bred Fiston Du Mou, who was fitted with cheekpieces, picked up the running after three out to account for Best Trition by four lengths.

The point-to-point season resumes with the Lisgoold meeting at Ballindenisk on Sunday January 3rd (12 noon start).