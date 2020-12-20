Cork clubs object to new rule on cancelling Motorsport Ireland events

THERE of the Cork clubs affiliated to Motorsport Ireland have notified the Irish governing body of their opposition to one specific clause in a new affiliation agreement issued by MI in recent weeks.

The Munster Motor Club, the Cork Motor and the Skibbereen and District Car Club are concerned and want one of the 16 terms and conditions dropped or removed.

The specific clause states “If the Club wish to cancel an event for which they have been granted a date in the Motorsport Calendar, they must seek the approval of MI prior to making any public announcement.

"The wording of the announcement to be agreed with MI. Failure to comply will mean that the club will be charged the full public liability premium for the event.”

The new agreement also requests clubs to appoint two delegates (from its directors - one of whom shall be either the chairman/president, treasurer or secretary) to attend such meetings as Motorsport Ireland may think desirable. Previously, clubs were represented by two delegates that attended the Competition Advisory Committee, who met a few times annually.

Having secured insurance cover for 2021 Motorsport Ireland has asked clubs to assist in trying to formulate a calendar of events for the new season. The governing body have invited them “to be part of a journey with us and commit to running events in 2021.”

MI state they have the protocols ready to allow it to compete and officiate safely. The closing date for applications is January 22. In relation to stage rallying clubs are not committed to a date until payment of a deposit is required.

However, MI say that an indication of interest would be helpful in forming a view on when rallying or closed road events might restart. The Echo understands that one-day (national) rally events will be based on two stages repeated three times, international events (two days) will have two stages repeated three times each day.

An appeal hearing into the suspensions and fine imposed on the Killarney and District Motor Club in relation to the 2019 Killarney Historic Rally has been deferred until Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

BIG IN JAPAN

Meanwhile, in the final round of three races in the Japanese Super Formula Lights Championship at the Fuji Speedway, Shanagarry’s Lucca Allen was sixth, seventh and eighth respectively. In the weekend’s opening race, Allen was involved in a tense battle with his Albirex Racing team mate Tsubasa Iriyama for sixth spot.

They were side by side on several occasions but towards the finish, Iriyama was involved in a spin after his car was hit by another driver and he finished seventh. In the next race, Iriyama reversed the positions with Allen, who finished eighth in his season-ending race.