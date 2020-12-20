Frontlineallstar takes the feature for the sponsor at Curraheen Park

THE final of The Bull Run Bolt at Stud A3 Stake took pride of place on the eleven race programme at Curraheen Park on Saturday night.

Connections of the above named Bull Run Bolt, owner Mark Lowther and stud Keeper Pat Norris could surely have not been more happy with the final outcome as the winner and the runner-up, Arclight Cheetah, are both sired by Bull Run and for good measure the winner is owned by the sponsor and trained by the stud keeper making it a clean sweep for them.

Frontlineallstar after a good start met plenty of trouble between the opening two bends which allowed Arclight steal a good four length advantage at the third bend. The winner took up the chase at halfway and sticking gamely to the task he slowly but surely reeled in the one in front as they ran to the line leading close home for a game length victory in 28.88.

Star run of the night has to go to Kameko trained by Graham Holland for Larry O Rourke after his display in the ninth, an A1, when he stopped the clock in a fastest of the card, 28.50. Closed off after leaving traps and the meeting trouble at the opening bend he did well to turn into the back straight in second place. Cutting down the leader Droopys Dote as they hit the third bend he then went on to score by three lengths from Brogan Highway.

John O'Mahoney, Ovens at the racing at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium

Owners of Brogan Highway, John & Marguerite O Donoghue, Bandon had better luck in the last, an A1, when litter brother Brogan Guest added to his already impressive tally. Showing the way around the opening two bends he came home with four lengths to spare over the staying on Gaytime Kasia in 28.63.

Livingonachair trained by Shane Murphy is running at the top of his game at the moment the Aine Butler & Paddy Kelly, Kilkenny owned black making it three on the trot when he took an A2 in a career best 28.67. Terrific early pace is the hallmark of the son of Droopys Sydney and he once again led from trap to line where he had five lengths to spare over Exiles Storm.

Coolavanny Swift trained by Kieran Lynch for The Length and A Half Syndicate, Ovens put up a fine display of sprinting taking an S1/2 in a smashing 17.58. Out and gone from his rails draw he came home with seven and a half lengths to spare over Knockrour Ace.

Dustys Bandit owned by Philip Rhodes, Ballymacoda made it career win number ten when he came from off the pace to take an open sprint in 17.72.