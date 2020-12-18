Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 12:20

Cork and Dublin reveal their teams for ladies football All-Ireland final

Doireann O’Sullivan at Blarney Castle and Gardens. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

CORK have named an unchanged side for the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football final on Sunday.

The Rebels take on Dublin in the decider at Croke Park, throw-in at 3.30pm as they bid to win the title for the first time since 2016.

Dublin have also named their side, with captain Sinead Aherne named at corner-forward having recovered from a hamstring injury in the semi-final.

Cork captain, Doireann O'Sullivan said: “Dublin are the team to beat at the moment, to win three All-Irelands in-a-row is serious going. They are a formidable outfit. Noelle Healy played club (Mourneabbey) with us last year and they have quality players like her all around the field.

“They tick all the boxes really, but we will be concentrating on ourselves and see what problems we can cause them. With Croke Park being in Dublin would have had the majority of support on the day so having no crowd might help us a bit. The roar of the crowd can be a huge lift as teams come out or when you score.

“It can make some players nervous so while we would love to have supporters there it might help calm the nerves of some for them not to be there. It also makes it easier for players to hear instructions from the sideline, something that it is almost impossible there under normal circumstances.” 

Dublin have made one change from the team that defeated Armagh in the semi-final with Niamh McEvoy replacing Sarah McCaffrey.

CORK: M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, S Noonan.

DUBLIN: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne, N McEvoy, N Owens.

