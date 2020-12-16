Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 22:35

Former Cork City captain Conor McCarthy ends Rangers' unbeaten run

St Mirren's Conor McCarthy celebrates at the final whistle during the Betfred Cup win over Rangers. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. 

Eamonn Murphy

FORMER Cork City captain Conor McCarthy stunned Rangers with a late winner in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup quarter-final in Paisley.

Steven Gerrard's side have been flying high in the Scottish League and Europa League, unbeaten in 27 games. That it is until 22-year-old McCarthy stuck late in the 3-2 thriller after another Irishman Jamie McGrath hit the first two goals for the underdogs.

St Mirren's Conor McCarthy scores the winner. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
McCarthy, a nephew of Cork and Glen Rovers legend Tomás Mulcahy, played minor hurling for Cork in 2015 alongside Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman, Deccie Dalton and co, but soccer was always his priority. The athletic defender started out with Blarney United before captaining Cork City when he was just 21.

St Mirren are managed by Waterford native Jim Goodwin and will face Livingstone in the semi-final with Hibernians and St Johnstone on the other side of the draw.

Celtic, who are enduring a very disappointing season so far, had a firm grip on the trophy since 2016 but were eliminated in the last round by Ross County.

