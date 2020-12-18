Doireann O'Sullivan aims to follow in her sister's footsteps up the Hogan Stand

She joked: “The winter football probably suits me a bit more as the pitches are a bit slower but maybe those with a bit more pace than me don’t like it as much though.”
“It can make some players nervous so while we would love to have supporters there it might help calm the nerves of some for them not to be there. It also makes it easier for players to hear instructions from the sideline, something that it is almost impossible there under normal circumstances.
“I have learned over the years to cope with the nerves and the first year I played there I thought that I would be the first person to get sick on the pitch. But I cope better now and like all the squad I’m looking forward to the game at this stage."