Graham Cummins: Pogba clearly doesn't care less about Man United

FOR a player that has done so little during his time at Manchester United, it’s strange that United allow Paul Pogba to continue to disrespect one of the biggest clubs in the world.

No player is bigger than the club and that certainly applies to when it comes to Pogba.

The French World Cup winner re-signed for Manchester in 2016 and was supposed to be a player that would get United back to winning league titles and also a player that was tipped to be challenging Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or.

Pogba has shown glimpses of a player that was capable of being world-class, but he seems to have done more harm since his return to Old Trafford than good.

Pogba is paid a hefty sum to do his talking on the pitch but has caused more problems for the club with his, and especially his agent’s, comments about leaving United.

Pogba reputation surpasses his talent. Talk of Pogba moving to Real Madrid is hard to believe considering his performances for the club. Why aren’t Madrid going after Bruno Fernandes?

He’s been the standout player for United over the past year not Pogba. However, the Frenchman continues to act as if he is the main man at United and that the Red Devils are lucky to have him.

Pogba is a problem for United and I don’t understand why the club don’t fix it and let the 27-year-old leave.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola latest outburst, before crucial games for the club, claiming his client was “unhappy” at United and had “to change teams” was just another show of a lack of respect for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Pogba and Manchester City's Fernandinho battle for the ball. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

Those comments should have been the end of Pogba’s career at United, yet he has been involved in games since. The timing of Raiola’s comments seems strange considering the importance of the games United faced afterwards but also because the transfer window is shut, and his client cannot go anywhere until January.

The only explanation I can think of is that Pogba is looking for Christmas off. The former Juventus player might think that if he can upset the club enough, that they will have no choice but to banish him from the club, like we have seen other clubs do to players so many times in the past.

That way, he gets to go home and spend time with his family and friends rather than have to go train and play matches for a club that he clearly doesn’t care about.

Some might defend Pogba because they weren’t his comments, they were the words of his agent but there is no way the midfielder wouldn’t have given his agent the green light to make such remarks.

This isn’t Raiola’s first attempt at trying to get his client out of the club. If Pogba wasn’t aware that Raiola going to talk about him leaving Old Trafford again, then the Frenchman should have immediately come out and criticised his agent.

Instead, Pogba, posted on social media declaring his ‘fight’ for United. Any United fan who fell into the trap of believing that the 27-year-old words were genuine shouldn’t be fooled.

How can the Frenchman talk about his fight for the club days after his agent spoke about his client needing to leave Old Trafford?

I’m not a fan of his, but I feel sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in this situation.

Although Pogba isn’t the greatest player, he is still a very sellable asset. Most United fans would love to see Solskjaer show authority in this situation and criticise Pogba, but I don’t think the United board would be happy were the Norwegian to do this.

Were Solskjaer to publicly criticise Pogba then it would devalue the player and therefore mean less money for United if the club decided to sell him.

If the situation between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal has thought us anything, it's that it’s no use keeping a player at the club that isn’t going to benefit the team. The best solution is to get rid of the player.

Unlike Ozil, strangely enough there are a queue of clubs willing to sign Pogba and United should be willing to accept offers for the midfielder and solve the issue.