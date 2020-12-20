Seandún division catered for all young camogie players in a tough year

CAMOGIE in the city has always been strong.

Four city sides have been crowned Cork senior champions over the years and there’s massive work being done at underage. 10 clubs participate in the Seandún competitions, with three of those in the senior county championship.

Another three field at intermediate, with the remainder, bar one, all at junior level.

Camogie in the city was hugely affected by Covid-19, but the Seandún division ploughed on, under chairperson, Donnacha Broderick (Bishopstown), vice-chair, Catherine Allen (Na Piarsaigh), secretary/treasurer, Louise Weldon (Blackrock), development officer, Gwen Fitzpatrick-Goulding (St Vincent’s), PRO Mary Newman (Glen Rovers), and child welfare officer, Catherine Sloane–Slaughter (Na Piarsaigh).

Seandún organised the U12 league, run this season by all the divisions on a regional basis, under the auspices of the Cork County Board.The U13 and U15 Seandún championships are always fiercely contested and, once the go-ahead was given to begin, we saw some superb games in all three grades.

Seandún also got in U13-U14 and U15 development training and stand-alone matches, pre-lockdown.

A hugely successful event was an U14 skills competition.

As the underage competitions moved along at pace, clubs were also involved in U14, U16, and minor county board championship competitions and it is a tribute to the hard work of all the clubs that the Seandún competitions were down to their final stages by October 31, when the county again went into lockdown.

At U15A level, Blackrock are through to the semi-final and awaiting the winners of Na Piarsaigh-St Finbarr’s. Bishopstown will meet Glen Rovers in the other semi-final.

In U15 B, Douglas are through to the semi-final and they will play the losers of the Na Piarsaigh-St Finbarr’s game.

The loser of the other A semi-final, Glen Rovers or Bishopstown, will play Blackrock or Na Piarsaigh-St Finbarr’s.

In U15 C, there is one round of the league to be played, between Nemo and St Vincent’s, to determine who the finalists will be. The U13 A final is ready to go, with Douglas meeting St Finbarr’s. The U13 B semi-finals are also ready to be played, where Na Piarsaigh will meet Bishopstown and Glen Rovers will play Blackrock.

The U13C is still to be completed, as there are a few outstanding games.

In U12 A semi-final, St Finbarr’s will play Glen Rovers and Douglas will meet Bishopstown.

In the B semi-finals, Nemo Rangers play Brian Dillon’s and Na Piarsaigh will play Blackrock. In the U12 C final, Passage West meet St Vincent’s. The division are determined that the players will not lose out and they have given a commitment to the clubs that we will finish these competitions as soon as restrictions allow matches to recommence in 2021.

The School of Excellence started early in the year with players selected to the panels and whilst a number of standalone matches were held before the pandemic, the group were unable to train or compete from March onwards.

SKILLS:

Seandún held a very successful U14 skills competition, where 30 players competed for the title.

After a superb exhibition of skills, two players ended up on the same points: Odhrna Hurley, from Glen Rovers, and Hazel O’Connell, from Blackrock. After a tie-breaker, the girls were still level.

It was only after a second tie-breaker that Odhrna emerged in first place, with Hazel O’Connell in second, and Heather O’Connor, from St Finbarr’s, in third.

Seandún fielded a senior team in championship, with players from intermediate and junior city clubs, Bishopstown, Blackrock, Brian Dillon’s, Na Piarsaigh, Nemo Rangers, and St Vincent’s, and they opened their campaign with a win over Imokilly to advance to a meeting against Glen Rovers. After a thrilling contest that went to extra time, the Glen advanced.

With competitions to be completed, there is something for clubs to look forward to when games can resume and this will help with pre-season preparations for the city clubs.