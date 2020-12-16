Ian Lynam returns to the helm of Glen Rovers senior hurling team

IAN Lynam is the new manager of the Glen Rovers senior hurling team.

He takes over the reins from Richie Kelleher, who had a very successful innings in the position in Blackpool, leading the club to county title glory in 2015 and 2016 and the last two premier county finals.

Lynam was heavily involved with those teams as well and is currently working alongside Pat Ryan with the Cork U20 hurlers.

He brings a wealth of experience with him on and off the field and will have former star player Graham Callanan, who led the team in those successes of 2014 and 2015, Gavin Moylan and Dermot O’Callaghan on the management ticket.

The Glen are expected to be leading contenders for the title again next season after losing to Blackrock in the final of 2020.

They were beaten finalists in 2014 and 2019 as well, and their consistency during Kellerher’s term in charge was quite remarkable.

He certainly leaves a rich legacy in the Glen Field and was a hugely popular figure with the players.

The Glen were comprehensively defeated by Sars in the final of 2014 and there were worries that it might be a while again before they challenged for the big prize again.

But they were a reinvented unit 12 later and on a very emotional Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn, they turned the tables on their conquerors from a year previous, winning on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-13.

In the final of the following year, they defeated another East Cork team, Erin’s Own on a scoreline of 0-19 to 2-11.

They have been a constant presence at the business end of the campaign over the past six years and most certainly restored the image of city club hurling in that period.

Lynam’s appointment will be welcomed in the hurling homes on the northside, bringing continuity to the club as it will strive to regain the crown in the 2021 season.