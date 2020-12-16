Cork hurling legend will lead Seandún division into 2021 club championship

SEANDÚN are set to return to Premier Senior Hurling Championship next year with former Cork great Justin McCarthy in charge of the side.

The city division have been absent from the competition for the best part of 10 years but according to secretary Mick Buckley, there was a great desire among the clubs of the division to compete again.

“The clubs of the division wanted it and getting the services of Justin McCarthy to manage the team is a huge plus.

“He will bring a renewed impetus to the set-up and his vast experience as a player and a coach of great renown will be vital."

He will be accompanied on the management team by Paul McCarthy from St Finbarr’s, Gordon Aherne from Lough Rovers and John O’Callaghan from Whitechurch.

“I believe it will be a great boost for city hurling to have a Seandún team back involved and we’ll be looking forward to the draw when it’s made."

He feels there is great potential in the division.

"We have strong clubs like Mayfield, Brian Dillons, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, Whitechurch, Passage and others to draw from and it will be great to have a Seandún hurling team on the road again."

And of course, having former Cork, Limerick and Waterford coach Justin McCarthy involved will be a serious boost. In his playing days, he starred for the Seandún division.

Imokilly won three counties in succession from 2017 to 2019.